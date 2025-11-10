Support Us Button Widget
Food

Gather COLA set to open in December

Gather COLA officially opens Friday, Dec. 5 with a day long celebration that’s even bringing Santa out.

November 10, 2025
GatherCOLA-Construction-Nov4-2025.JPG

The wait’s almost over for Gather COLA, Columbia’s first open air food hall. | Photo provided by Gather COLA

Gather COLA, the Capital City’s first open-air food hall, is set to open on Friday, Dec. 5 in the BullStreet District. It features ten restaurants, three retail vendors, and two beverage spots with open courtyards, all set in a laid-back setting just a block from Segra Park.

What’s on the menu

The 32,000-sqft space features a lineup that has something for everyone.

• Bahn Sai
• Big Easy Seafood
• Bull & Bread
• Bessie’s Burgers and More
• Coco Bowlz
• Gyromania Grill Express
• Kiki’s Chicken & Waffles
• Los Chicanos Jr.
• Smoke It Up Express
• Melt Cheesesteaks & More

More than a meal

You can do a little shopping or grab a drink while you wait for your food. Ageless Vintage and The Avenue Events’ flower pop-up join the lineup alongside Session Taproom for brews and Remedy for cocktails. Don’t forget to save room for your Crumbl Cookies dessert. SOCO will also add coworking spaces upstairs early next year.

Opening day

Festivities kick off at 10 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring a few words from city leaders and project partners, plus live music, a visit from Santa, balloon artists, and family-friendly fun throughout the day. Stop in for dinner at 6 p.m. to see the tree lighting and catch a little snowfall.

Hours: Sunday-Wednesday 10 a.m.-9 p.m. | Thursday-Saturday 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

