Local news, powered by readers like you

Every day, we write COLAtoday with one goal: to help you feel more connected to your city. And we’re not alone — our friends across the US, from Seattle to Tampa Bay, do the same for our 6AM City communities.

We believe in the power of local media to keep the community informed, engaged, and excited about where they live. That’s why our newsletter is and will remain free.

How do we make it sustainable?

We partner with national brands and some of Columbia’s best organizations + businesses that support our mission of bringing only good news to your inbox. But we also rely on reader support.

Over the next 10 days, we’re launching a reader-driven campaign to sustain what we do best:

If reading COLAtoday makes an impact on your day, we’d love your support — a little pick-me-up for us, so we can keep the good news coming for you.

GatherCOLA-Construction-Nov4-2025.JPG
Food
Gather COLA set to open in December
Gather COLA officially opens Friday, Dec. 5 with a day long celebration that’s even bringing Santa out.
November 10, 2025
Devine Night Out_-4.jpg
City
Kick off the holiday season at Devine Night Out
Devine Street transforms into a holiday block party with shopping deals, live music, food, and snow.
November 10, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Screenshot 2025-11-06 at 12.17.43 PM Large.png
City
Craig Melvin’s Columbia homecoming tour
Columbia looked good on national TV this week.
November 6, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Two lion sisters interact playfully on a rocky habitat at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden.
Hello and goodbye at Riverbanks Zoo
Get ready to say hello to some new zoo friends and bid farewell to a few others.
November 6, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
GrandWillow_Front View_Rendering.pdf.jpg
Business
A first look at the Grand Willow Hotel planned for BullStreet
Renderings show plans for the seven-story Grand Willow Hotel behind REI in Columbia’s BullStreet District.
November 5, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Di Vinno Rosso-4078.png
Food
Two Vista restaurants earn spots in inaugural MICHELIN Guide American South
Columbia’s fine-dining scene gets a boost as two Vista staples earn a spot in the MICHELIN Guide.
November 4, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Startup Sprint Boyd Innovation Center-9737.jpg
Business
Can you build a startup in 24 hours?
Startup Sprint returns for a free 24-hour challenge at Boyd Innovation Center where teams build and pitch startup business ideas.
November 3, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
COLA-Lead Story Image Crop copy 2.png
City

Beat the end of daylight saving scaries with these activities in Columbia
The sun may be setting earlier, but Columbia still has plenty to do.
October 30, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Fall-Back-Fest-19
Events
Plan Ahead: Don’t miss these events happening in Columbia
Bookmark this guide for a curated list of events taking place each month that we’re most looking forward to.
October 30, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Gervais Street Columbia-8497.jpg
City

Just how bad is the traffic in Columbia?
Spoiler alert: Traffic isn’t great. We dove into the Texas A&M Transportation Institute’s congestion data so you don’t have to.
October 28, 2025
 · 
David Stringer