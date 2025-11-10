Local news, powered by readers like you

Every day, we write COLAtoday with one goal: to help you feel more connected to your city. And we’re not alone — our friends across the US, from Seattle to Tampa Bay, do the same for our 6AM City communities.

We believe in the power of local media to keep the community informed, engaged, and excited about where they live. That’s why our newsletter is and will remain free.

How do we make it sustainable?

We partner with national brands and some of Columbia’s best organizations + businesses that support our mission of bringing only good news to your inbox. But we also rely on reader support.

Over the next 10 days, we’re launching a reader-driven campaign to sustain what we do best:

Curating news for every Columbian | Like this feature on a new development across from the BullStreet District European-inspired cafe coming to Gervais Street

| Like this feature on Helping you plan for major events | From festival coverage to our COLAtoday Events section

| From festival coverage to our Maintaining our credibility + trust | Fun fact: Our company has turned down more than a million dollars in political ads since we started

If reading COLAtoday makes an impact on your day, we’d love your support — a little pick-me-up for us, so we can keep the good news coming for you.