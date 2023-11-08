Where to dine-in or carry-out Thanksgiving dinner

Last year, we helped you craft your ideal Thanksgiving feast with these local gems. Now, we’re dishing out even more options for dine-in and order-ahead spots.
Ready to gobble up the goodness?
Order ahead
A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen, 2338 Main St.
- Order a vegan Thanksgiving meal with options like Mac & “Cheese,” vegan collards and purple cabbage, candied yams, sweet and spicy “spareribs,” BBQ Drumstix, and more.
Ally & Eloise Bakeshop, 2833 Devine St. + 5209 Forest Dr.
- Preorder a variety of Thanksgiving desserts, scones, cakes, and more.
Luzianna Purchase, 7011 St Andrews Rd., Suite C2
- Don’t be a turkey cheeseball, order from the special Thanksgiving catering menu.
Midwood Smokehouse, 702 Crosshill Rd.
- Whole smoked turkeys and a variety of smoked meats are available, with sides like mac and cheese, broccoli casserole, and pepper jack cornbread.
Philly Pretzel Factory, 2800 Rosewood Dr.
- Because what’s a Thanksgiving meal without a Turkey Pretzel?
Poogan’s Southern Kitchen, 4605 Forest Dr., Suite 1
- Choose from a list of full dinners, sides, or whole pies for your holiday meal. Call at 803-745-8220.
Southern Smoked Tavern, 924 East Main St., Lexington
- Order online from its holiday menu or give them a call at 803-490-0297.
Spotted Salamander Café & Catering, 1531 Richland St.
- Equipping you with Southern favorites like cornbread dressing, butter beans, mashed potatoes, turkey and gravy, and mac-n-cheese. Call at 803.556.2197.
Trini Lime Caribbean Cafe, 2008 State St., Cayce
- Place your order for a baked or jerk turkey through its Facebook page.
Dine in
The Bistreaux by Fleur De Licious, 2700 Broad River Rd. Suite B
- Reservations are required from this Thanksgiving brunch buffet, featuring all of your Turkey Day favorites. Catering is also available.
Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse, 1508 Main St.
- Celebrate Thanksgiving with an all-you-can-eat feast featuring prime meats and an expansive salad bar.
The Grand on Main, 1621 Main St.
- The Grand is a great spot to dine if you have family or friends in town. Plus, you can bowl after you eat.
- Make a reservation to feast across from the State House and enjoy Halls’ special Thanksgiving menu.
Hampton Street Vineyard, 1207 Hampton St.
- Make your reservation and dine downtown with HSV’s French-inspired cuisine.
Hanabi Hibachi & Sushi, 1624 Main St.
- Watch hibachi chefs chop it up with a show of flames and flavor for your Turkey Day meal.
Lizard’s Thicket, locations across the Midlands
- Lizard’s Thicket is open on Thanksgiving Day, but if you’d like
to bring it home, order ahead from the catering menu.
MOA Korean BBQ & Bar, 1333 Main St.
- Enjoy upscale Thanksgiving dining at MOA with premium dry-aged meats and full-service grilling at your table.
Smoked, 1643 Main St.
- Several time slots are still available for a downtown fine dining experience.