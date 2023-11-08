Where to dine-in or carry-out Thanksgiving dinner

Last year, we helped you craft your ideal Thanksgiving feast with these local gems. Now, we’re dishing out even more options for dine-in and order-ahead spots.

Ready to gobble up the goodness?

Order ahead

A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen , 2338 Main St.



Order a vegan Thanksgiving meal with options like Mac & “Cheese,” vegan collards and purple cabbage, candied yams, sweet and spicy “spareribs,” BBQ Drumstix, and more.

Ally & Eloise Bakeshop , 2833 Devine St. + 5209 Forest Dr.



Luzianna Purchase , 7011 St Andrews Rd., Suite C2



Don’t be a turkey cheeseball, order from the special Thanksgiving catering menu

Midwood Smokehouse , 702 Crosshill Rd.



Whole smoked turkeys and a variety of smoked meats are available, with sides like mac and cheese, broccoli casserole, and pepper jack cornbread.

Philly Pretzel Factory , 2800 Rosewood Dr.



Because what’s a Thanksgiving meal without a Turkey Pretzel

Poogan’s Southern Kitchen , 4605 Forest Dr., Suite 1



Choose from a list of full dinners, sides, or whole pies for your holiday meal. Call at 803-745-8220.

Southern Smoked Tavern , 924 East Main St., Lexington



Order online from its holiday menu

Southern Way



Choose your favorites from this menu by email

Spotted Salamander Café & Catering , 1531 Richland St.



Equipping you with Southern favorites like cornbread dressing, butter beans, mashed potatoes, turkey and gravy, and mac-n-cheese. Call at 803.556.2197.

Trini Lime Caribbean Cafe , 2008 State St., Cayce



Place your order for a baked or jerk turkey through its Facebook page

Dine in

The Bistreaux by Fleur De Licious , 2700 Broad River Rd. Suite B



Reservations are required from this Thanksgiving brunch buffet, featuring all of your Turkey Day favorites. Catering is also available

Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse , 1508 Main St.



Celebrate Thanksgiving with an all-you-can-eat feast featuring prime meats and an expansive salad bar.

The Grand on Main , 1621 Main St.



The Grand is a great spot to dine if you have family or friends in town. Plus, you can bowl after you eat.

Halls Chophouse



Make a reservation to feast across from the State House and enjoy Halls’ special Thanksgiving menu

Hampton Street Vineyard , 1207 Hampton St.



Make your reservation

Hanabi Hibachi & Sushi , 1624 Main St.



Watch hibachi chefs chop it up with a show of flames and flavor for your Turkey Day meal.

Lizard’s Thicket , locations across the Midlands



Lizard’s Thicket is open on Thanksgiving Day, but if you’d like

to bring it home, order ahead from the catering menu.

MOA Korean BBQ & Bar , 1333 Main St.



Enjoy upscale Thanksgiving dining at MOA with premium dry-aged meats and full-service grilling at your table.

Smoked , 1643 Main St.

