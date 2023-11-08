Food

Where to dine-in or carry-out Thanksgiving dinner

Allergic to your stove? No problem — here’s where to go.


November 8, 2023 • 
David Stringer
Peace of Soul employee holding two plates of food

Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen is has you covered for vegan side dishes. | Photo via Let’s Meat Less

Table of Contents
Order ahead
Dine in

Last year, we helped you craft your ideal Thanksgiving feast with these local gems. Now, we’re dishing out even more options for dine-in and order-ahead spots.

Ready to gobble up the goodness?

Order ahead

A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen, 2338 Main St.

  • Order a vegan Thanksgiving meal with options like Mac & “Cheese,” vegan collards and purple cabbage, candied yams, sweet and spicy “spareribs,” BBQ Drumstix, and more.

Ally & Eloise Bakeshop, 2833 Devine St. + 5209 Forest Dr.

  • Preorder a variety of Thanksgiving desserts, scones, cakes, and more.

Luzianna Purchase, 7011 St Andrews Rd., Suite C2

Midwood Smokehouse, 702 Crosshill Rd.

  • Whole smoked turkeys and a variety of smoked meats are available, with sides like mac and cheese, broccoli casserole, and pepper jack cornbread.

Philly Pretzel Factory, 2800 Rosewood Dr.

Poogan’s Southern Kitchen, 4605 Forest Dr., Suite 1

  • Choose from a list of full dinners, sides, or whole pies for your holiday meal. Call at 803-745-8220.

Southern Smoked Tavern, 924 East Main St., Lexington

  • Order online from its holiday menu or give them a call at 803-490-0297.

Southern Way

  • Choose your favorites from this menu and place your order by calling 803-783-1061 or by email.

Spotted Salamander Café & Catering, 1531 Richland St.

  • Equipping you with Southern favorites like cornbread dressing, butter beans, mashed potatoes, turkey and gravy, and mac-n-cheese. Call at 803.556.2197.

Trini Lime Caribbean Cafe, 2008 State St., Cayce

  • Place your order for a baked or jerk turkey through its Facebook page.

Dine in

The Bistreaux by Fleur De Licious, 2700 Broad River Rd. Suite B

  • Reservations are required from this Thanksgiving brunch buffet, featuring all of your Turkey Day favorites. Catering is also available.

Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse, 1508 Main St.

  • Celebrate Thanksgiving with an all-you-can-eat feast featuring prime meats and an expansive salad bar.

The Grand on Main, 1621 Main St.

  • The Grand is a great spot to dine if you have family or friends in town. Plus, you can bowl after you eat.

Halls Chophouse

  • Make a reservation to feast across from the State House and enjoy Halls’ special Thanksgiving menu.

Hampton Street Vineyard, 1207 Hampton St.

  • Make your reservation and dine downtown with HSV’s French-inspired cuisine.

Hanabi Hibachi & Sushi, 1624 Main St.

  • Watch hibachi chefs chop it up with a show of flames and flavor for your Turkey Day meal.

Lizard’s Thicket, locations across the Midlands

  • Lizard’s Thicket is open on Thanksgiving Day, but if you’d like
    to bring it home, order ahead from the catering menu.

MOA Korean BBQ & Bar, 1333 Main St.

  • Enjoy upscale Thanksgiving dining at MOA with premium dry-aged meats and full-service grilling at your table.

Smoked, 1643 Main St.

  • Several time slots are still available for a downtown fine dining experience.
