A guide to the grand re-opening weekend at Finlay Park

The month of November and Finlay Park go hand in hand. In November 1993, the park adopted its current name, honoring its visionary, former Columbia Mayor Kirkman Finlay. In November 2019, The State shared that an $18 million plan was underway to renovate and “polish” Cola’s crown jewel. This weekend, after $25 million in updates, Finlay Park officially reopens with two days of celebrations headlined by the Jam Room Music Festival and Day Two Fest.

The weekend is packed with ways to celebrate the grand reopening, so we’re breaking down what to expect and how to make the most of your visit.

Jam Room Music Festival will have posters for sale designed locally and screen printed locally at The Half and Half. | Photo by COLAtoday

Saturday, Nov. 15

9 a.m. | The park will open for the public to explore the paths, slide down the hill to the playground, and get a first-hand look at the revived fountain that flows through the park.

9:30 a.m. | Game on. Carolina Pong and Breakpoint Cola will host pickleball on the new courts, along with free table tennis.

10 a.m. | Mayor Daniel Rickenmann and city leaders will hold a ribbon-cutting on The Stage to celebrate the opening.

12 p.m. | Local arts leader and storyteller Darion McCloud will kick off the Jam Room Music Festival with a family-friendly set alongside his group, The Magic Purple Circle.

4:15 p.m. | A special dedication from One Columbia will take place on The Stage to celebrate the new art in the park.

Jam Room Music Festival through 10 p.m. | Live music will take place on two stages in the park, featuring local music and national acts like DIIV, White Denim, and Sunny War. Food trucks will be on site, and beverages on sale.

Sunday, Nov. 16

12 p.m. | The park will open for Day Two Fest with DJ Prince Ice setting the vibe. Local food vendors will be on site along with beverage vendors.

6:45 p.m. | Charleston duo Shovels and Rope hit The Stage to headline the Sunday in the park.

Parking

People have been worried about parking, but don’t worry too much. If 250,000 people were able to find a way to attend Mayfest in 1994, you’ll find your way.

The COMET is offering free Soda Cap Connector service to Finlay Park’s grand reopening this weekend. Buses will loop every 20 minutes from two downtown garages on Saturday, Nov. 15 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. + Sunday, Nov. 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Free public parking will be available at several City of Columbia parking decks within walking distance of Finlay Park:

Arsenal Hill Deck – 1812 Lincoln St.

Taylor Street Deck – 1600 Assembly St.

PJ Cannon Deck – 1227 Taylor St.

Lincoln Street Deck – 820 Washington St.

ADA parking will be available at the Finlay Park Upper Lot.

Clear bag policy

The City of Columbia announced a clear bag policy for the park and shared a graphic with what is and isn’t permitted.