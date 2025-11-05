Support Us Button Widget
Business

A first look at the Grand Willow Hotel planned for BullStreet

Renderings show plans for the seven-story Grand Willow Hotel behind REI in Columbia’s BullStreet District.

November 5, 2025 • 
David Stringer
GrandWillow_Front View_Rendering.pdf.jpg

The front of the hotel will face the new Lawn area and be across the street from Gather COLA. | Renderings courtesy of Vulcan Real Estate Development / Architect: Stephen Berry

Back in September, we shared that a new boutique hotel was planned for the BullStreet District. Now, Vulcan Real Estate Development has unveiled renderings and new details for The Grand Willow Hotel.

The seven-story, 136-room project is planned for Freed Street, behind REI, and will include a rooftop restaurant, lobby café, and more than 5,000 sqft of meeting and event space. Plans also call for a wellness-focused pool and patio area with a lap pool, cold plunge, sauna, and private cabanas offering in-cabin spa treatments.

“Grand Willow is designed to set a new standard for hospitality in Columbia,” said Todd Canter, Managing Partner of Vulcan Real Estate Development. “We wanted to create something that goes far beyond the traditional hotel experience — a place that feels both elevated and authentic, where guests can find balance, comfort, and connection.”

The interior design, led by Lorie Giambarberee of Vintage Zinc Interiors, will reflect Columbia’s character. Giambarberee said the goal is to “blend refined elegance with a deep sense of place — creating a luxury experience that celebrates Columbia’s charm while offering guests a unique space to work, rest, and play.”

GrandWillow_PoolSideView_Rendering.pdf.jpg

Plans include a pool, sauna, and private cabanas designed as a wellness retreat. | Renderings courtesy of Vulcan Real Estate Development / Architect: Stephen Berry

The rundown:

  • Location: 1571 Freed St. (behind REI), BullStreet District
  • Size: Seven stories, 136 rooms
  • Features: Rooftop restaurant, lobby café, poolside cabanas, 5,000 sqft event space
  • Investment: $38 million by Vulcan Real Estate Development
  • Opening: Expected late 2027

The project brings together Vulcan Real Estate Development, Hughes Development, McCrory Construction, and Emerald Hospitality Associates, which will manage operations once complete.

More from COLAtoday
Di Vinno Rosso-4078.png
Food
Two Vista restaurants earn spots in inaugural MICHELIN Guide American South
Columbia’s fine-dining scene gets a boost as two Vista staples earn a spot in the MICHELIN Guide.
November 4, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Startup Sprint Boyd Innovation Center-9737.jpg
Business
Can you build a startup in 24 hours?
Startup Sprint returns for a free 24-hour challenge at Boyd Innovation Center where teams build and pitch startup business ideas.
November 3, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
COLA-Lead Story Image Crop copy 2.png
City

Beat the end of daylight saving scaries with these activities in Columbia
The sun may be setting earlier, but Columbia still has plenty to do.
October 30, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Fall-Back-Fest-19
Events
Plan Ahead: Don’t miss these events happening in Columbia
Bookmark this guide for a curated list of events taking place each month that we’re most looking forward to.
October 30, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Gervais Street Columbia-8497.jpg
City

Just how bad is the traffic in Columbia?
Spoiler alert: Traffic isn’t great. We dove into the Texas A&M Transportation Institute’s congestion data so you don’t have to.
October 28, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Aerial view of Main Street District buildings at sunset
Business
The local wish list: What Columbia readers say we’re missing
Columbia readers shared their wish list of new businesses they’d like to see in the Midlands.
October 27, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
A pothole in the middle of concrete, filled with water.
City

Who ya gonna call? Jot down contact info for these Midlands resources
Don’t be afraid. Concerns about everything from flood damage to environmental health can be solved by getting in touch not with the Ghostbusters, but with these Midlands resources.
October 27, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
A graphic that says "Their perfect gift is on this list. Our holiday gift guide just dropped." surrounded by images of gift tags.
Small Business
COLAtoday’s 2025 holiday gift guide: 90+ finds for everyone you love
Including gifts for significant others, retirees, holiday parties, young people, and gifts that ship fast.
October 24, 2025
 · 
Emily Shea-Owen
Tree Lighting Vista 1.png
Events
Vista Lights celebrates 40 years
Vista Lights returns Nov. 20 with live music, local vendors, and the annual tree lighting to kick off Columbia’s holidays.
October 23, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
2023 Boo-26.jpg
Events
5 family-friendly Halloween happenings
Celebrate spooky season with Halloween happenings around Columbia, from trunk-or-treat trails to eerie zoo nights and family carnivals.
October 23, 2025
 · 
David Stringer