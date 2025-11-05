A first look at the Grand Willow Hotel planned for BullStreet

Back in September, we shared that a new boutique hotel was planned for the BullStreet District. Now, Vulcan Real Estate Development has unveiled renderings and new details for The Grand Willow Hotel.

The seven-story, 136-room project is planned for Freed Street, behind REI, and will include a rooftop restaurant, lobby café, and more than 5,000 sqft of meeting and event space. Plans also call for a wellness-focused pool and patio area with a lap pool, cold plunge, sauna, and private cabanas offering in-cabin spa treatments.

“Grand Willow is designed to set a new standard for hospitality in Columbia,” said Todd Canter, Managing Partner of Vulcan Real Estate Development. “We wanted to create something that goes far beyond the traditional hotel experience — a place that feels both elevated and authentic, where guests can find balance, comfort, and connection.”

The interior design, led by Lorie Giambarberee of Vintage Zinc Interiors, will reflect Columbia’s character. Giambarberee said the goal is to “blend refined elegance with a deep sense of place — creating a luxury experience that celebrates Columbia’s charm while offering guests a unique space to work, rest, and play.”

Plans include a pool, sauna, and private cabanas designed as a wellness retreat. | Renderings courtesy of Vulcan Real Estate Development / Architect: Stephen Berry

The rundown:

Location : 1571 Freed St. (behind REI), BullStreet District

: 1571 Freed St. (behind REI), BullStreet District Size : Seven stories, 136 rooms

: Seven stories, 136 rooms Features : Rooftop restaurant, lobby café, poolside cabanas, 5,000 sqft event space

: Rooftop restaurant, lobby café, poolside cabanas, 5,000 sqft event space Investment : $38 million by Vulcan Real Estate Development

: $38 million by Vulcan Real Estate Development Opening: Expected late 2027

The project brings together Vulcan Real Estate Development, Hughes Development, McCrory Construction, and Emerald Hospitality Associates, which will manage operations once complete.