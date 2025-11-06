Support Us Button Widget

Hello and goodbye at Riverbanks Zoo

Get ready to say hello to some new zoo friends and bid farewell to a few others.

November 6, 2025 • 
David Stringer
Two lion sisters interact playfully on a rocky habitat at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden.

Lion sisters Thabisa and Lindelani snapped earlier this year at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. | Photo by Riverbanks Zoo

It’s a season of change at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, where several animal residents are heading off to new adventures and a few fresh faces are moving in.

Goodbye: Lion sisters Thabisa and Lindelani, longtime residents of Riverbanks, have moved to another accredited zoo to support national breeding efforts for African lions. Their departure makes way for two young males arriving in December as part of the Zoo’s “Bridge to the Wild” expansion and new lion habitat.

Goodbye (and see you later): Huntington, a green sea turtle raised at Riverbanks, was released into an inlet leading to the ocean last month, returning home from the Zoo’s sea turtle conservation program. A new hatchling from the same nesting area will arrive this winter and debut next spring.

Hello: Over in the Boyd Aquarium & Reptile Conservation Center, a new Giant Pacific Octopus named Susan 2 has taken up residence.

