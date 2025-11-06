Craig Melvin’s Columbia homecoming tour

Hootie & the Blowfish played in the background as the TODAY show introduced its “Homecoming” series featuring host Craig Melvin exploring the Soda City, riding shotgun with his brother Ryan. Here’s what Melvin did on his date out in Cola.

First stop: King’s Barber Shop off Main Street, where Craig still visits Tremaine for a fresh cut whenever he’s home. Clippers buzz as they talk sports and how much the Capital City has changed over the years.

Next, a sentimental visit to St. John Preparatory School, the school where Craig, Ryan, and fellow alum A’ja Wilson all started their education. Wilson’s grandfather actually founded the school in 1971. He shed a tear as he explored his old classroom and read a book to current students.

Then it was time for lunch from Cola staple Lizard’s Thicket with their mom, Betty Jo Melvin, where the three swapped family memories over their meat and three and sweet tea.

Up next was a walk through the newly renovated Finlay Park, where the fountain is flowing again. Mayor Daniel Rickenmann joined them for a sneak peek at the $24 million renovation and talked about Cola’s plan to double the downtown population. Craig couldn’t resist the new playground slide that drops all the way down the side of the hill.

To close the day, the brothers landed the James Beard award-winning Lula Drake Wine Parlour, toasting “the new Columbia” with a Paper Plane cocktail mixed with locally owned Forbidden Bourbon.

“Same hometown, but 2.0,” Craig said. “If home is where the heart is, you’ll find a big piece of mine right here.”