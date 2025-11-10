Support Us Button Widget
Kick off the holiday season at Devine Night Out

Devine Street transforms into a holiday block party with shopping deals, live music, food, and snow.

November 10, 2025 • 
David Stringer
Devine Night Out_-4.jpg

‘Tis the season to shop local in the Devine District. | Photo by COLAtoday

The holiday season officially begins on Devine Street on Thursday with Devine Night Out. The annual festive event takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, with shopping discounts at local stores, live music, and a visit from Santa at the tree lighting ceremony at the Firehouse.

What to look out for

Not only will the kids get to see Santa, which should have them on their best behavior, but there will be a “winter wonderland” with a snow-making machine, along with face painting and balloon artists.

Local deals + pop-ups

  • Fern’s flower bar
  • Monkee’s festive holiday market
  • Cantina 76’s all-day happy hour spilling onto the sidewalk
  • Craft and Draft hosting live music and local brews
  • Gardner’s Outpost with beer and wine, a $3 propagation station, and 30% off storewide
  • Just the Thing is celebrating 23 years with 23% off storewide
  • LaRoque is offering 20% off storewide
  • Duck Duck Goose with 20% off apparel
  • J.McLaughlin is serving prosecco + 15% off purchases

Learn more about each merchant.

Know before you go

Devine Street closes from Woodrow to Holly Streets to keep you safe while you’re sipping, shopping, and socializing. Nearby parking lots and side-street spaces are open, and admission is free.

