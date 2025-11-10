Kick off the holiday season at Devine Night Out

The holiday season officially begins on Devine Street on Thursday with Devine Night Out. The annual festive event takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, with shopping discounts at local stores, live music, and a visit from Santa at the tree lighting ceremony at the Firehouse.

What to look out for

Not only will the kids get to see Santa, which should have them on their best behavior, but there will be a “winter wonderland” with a snow-making machine, along with face painting and balloon artists.

Local deals + pop-ups

Fern’s flower bar

Monkee’s festive holiday market

Cantina 76’s all-day happy hour spilling onto the sidewalk

Craft and Draft hosting live music and local brews

Gardner’s Outpost with beer and wine, a $3 propagation station, and 30% off storewide

Just the Thing is celebrating 23 years with 23% off storewide

LaRoque is offering 20% off storewide

Duck Duck Goose with 20% off apparel

J.McLaughlin is serving prosecco + 15% off purchases

Learn more about each merchant.

Know before you go

Devine Street closes from Woodrow to Holly Streets to keep you safe while you’re sipping, shopping, and socializing. Nearby parking lots and side-street spaces are open, and admission is free.