Broaden your bookshelf in 2026

Find your next great read when you join Richland Library’s Broader Bookshelf Reading Challenge.

January 16, 2026 • 
David Stringer
Broader Bookshelf.jpeg

This challenge is perfect for anyone eager to explore new genres. | Photo by COLAtoday

Richland Library’s Bookshelf Reading Challenge is back, inviting you to expand your horizons with 14 creative reading prompts. This year, you can track your progress online. Read a book about nature, novels set in Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia, or West Virginia, or a book suggested by a library staff member.

How to participate

  • Discover: Explore books across print, eBooks, or audiobooks. Staff-curated lists and personalized recommendations are available to guide your selections.
  • Track: Log your progress online, in your library account, or with a printable sheet.
  • Win: Complete all prompts by December 31, 2026, to earn a tote bag, a pin, and a chance at an eReader.

Need some help getting started? Check out the staff-curated recommendations for each prompt, or try the personalized book suggestion service.

2026 Author Events

Drew Lanham | Friday, March 28 | At Read Freely Fest, Lanham will explore nature writing and the ways ecology and culture intersect.

Lindy West | Friday, May 15 | The conversation will center on body positivity, feminism, and West’s approach to personal storytelling.

Sarah Vowell | Friday, September 25 | Known for her wit, Vowell will unpack the American Revolution through history and humor.

David Joy + S.A. Cosby | Friday, November 13 | Writing rooted in place will be the focus as Joy and Cosby discuss identity and the modern South.

More from COLAtoday
Admiral Radio Mardi Gras Large.png
Mardi Gras Columbia brings 19 local bands to City Roots
The 16th annual Mardi Gras Columbia Festival features 19 local bands across three stages, plus a parade, food vendors, and craft beer.
January 15, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Experience Cola 2026 ambassadors.png
City
Meet Experience Columbia SC’s 2026 ambassadors
Experience Columbia SC introduces its 2026 ambassadors, highlighting locals shaping how visitors experience the Midlands.
January 15, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
MLK Five Points - DStringer.JPG
Events
Ways to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Learn about Martin Luther King Jr.'s presence in Columbia and how to commemorate his life and legacy on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
January 15, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
thevistasc_1750172146_3657031477691448165_61892139941.jpg
Entertainment
Live in the Lobby Jazz shares full 2026 concert lineup
ColaJazz Foundation and the Koger Center announce seven intimate jazz performances running from February through December.
January 13, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Lexington Med 2
Fitness
Find where to get more steps in around Columbia
If you’re trying to reach new running goals, consider signing up for one of these upcoming races or find ways to get more steps in around Columbia
January 12, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
A close up of the white blossoms of the Bradford pear tree.
City

How to get free trees to replace those stinky Bradford Pears
For every Bradford Pear you remove from your property, Clemson and the Forestry Commission will give you a free replacement, but only while supplies last.
January 8, 2026
 · 
Danielle Johnson
Bourbon Main Street-4307.png
Food

Wine and dine around Columbia for Restaurant Week South Carolina
Get your calendars out and start booking your reservations at these Midlands eateries offering special dishes, menus, and deals for a limited time during Restaurant Week South Carolina.
January 8, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
6AM-GC-Recap-Hero_Blue.png
City
What our readers love about COLAtoday
We compiled all of the feedback from our Giving Campaign to learn what readers love most and want to see more of in our newsletters. Here’s a peek at what they said.
January 6, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
MLK Five Points - DStringer.JPG
Events
Plan Ahead: Don’t miss these events happening in Columbia
Bookmark this guide for a curated list of events taking place each month that we’re most looking forward to.
January 6, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Gather Opening-9826.png
Food
Restaurant Roundup: New and coming-soon restaurants in Columbia
Dining in Columbia is always a fresh experience, with new restaurants popping up all the time — and more on the way.
December 29, 2025
 · 
David Stringer