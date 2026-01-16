Broaden your bookshelf in 2026

Richland Library’s Bookshelf Reading Challenge is back, inviting you to expand your horizons with 14 creative reading prompts. This year, you can track your progress online. Read a book about nature, novels set in Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia, or West Virginia, or a book suggested by a library staff member.
How to participate
- Discover: Explore books across print, eBooks, or audiobooks. Staff-curated lists and personalized recommendations are available to guide your selections.
- Track: Log your progress online, in your library account, or with a printable sheet.
- Win: Complete all prompts by December 31, 2026, to earn a tote bag, a pin, and a chance at an eReader.
Need some help getting started? Check out the staff-curated recommendations for each prompt, or try the personalized book suggestion service.
2026 Author Events
Drew Lanham | Friday, March 28 | At Read Freely Fest, Lanham will explore nature writing and the ways ecology and culture intersect.
Lindy West | Friday, May 15 | The conversation will center on body positivity, feminism, and West’s approach to personal storytelling.
Sarah Vowell | Friday, September 25 | Known for her wit, Vowell will unpack the American Revolution through history and humor.
David Joy + S.A. Cosby | Friday, November 13 | Writing rooted in place will be the focus as Joy and Cosby discuss identity and the modern South.