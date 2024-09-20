A how-to guide for building a local tailgate in Columbia

Football is in full swing + tailgating traditions run deep at USC, so pull out your coolers + calendars as you gear up for Saturdays in South Carolina. We’re highlighting five local football food restaurants to order from so you have something to snack on when it’s game time.

Bojangles, 10 locations across Columbia



At this point, can we just consider Bojangles local? We would debate that this chain has mastered game day boxes. Grab a large Family Meals box

DiPrato’s Delicatessen, 342 Pickens St.



Known for its pimento cheese + any kind of salad you can think of, we recommend taking a look at DiPrato’s catering menu Pro tip: You’re missing out if you don’t order a dessert with your meal.

Home Team BBQ wings Photo by @hometeambbqcola

Home Team BBQ, 700 Harden St.



You have the choice between (feeding 10+), Boxed Meals (feeding 20+), or a Build Your Own method of catering for the big game.

Rosewood Dairy Bar, 3003 Rosewood Dr.



Order the Tailgate Special

Zesto, 504 12th St., West Columbia

