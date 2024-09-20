Support Us Button Widget
A how-to guide for building a local tailgate in Columbia

In case you missed it — tailgating is a pretty big deal in Columbia. This is your how-to-guide on preparing the tastiest tailgate in town.

September 20, 2024 • 
Samantha Robertson
Fried chicken from Zesto

Fried chicken from Zesto.

Photo by @lafoodiefrancaise_

Football is in full swing + tailgating traditions run deep at USC, so pull out your coolers + calendars as you gear up for Saturdays in South Carolina. We’re highlighting five local football food restaurants to order from so you have something to snack on when it’s game time.

Bojangles, 10 locations across Columbia

  • At this point, can we just consider Bojangles local? We would debate that this chain has mastered game day boxes. Grab a large Family Meals box, filled to the brim with fried chicken, fixin’s, and buttery biscuits.

DiPrato’s Delicatessen, 342 Pickens St.

  • Known for its pimento cheese + any kind of salad you can think of, we recommend taking a look at DiPrato’s catering menu to pick up authentic New York deli-style food with Italian influence and Southern flare. Pro tip: You’re missing out if you don’t order a dessert with your meal.
Home Team BBQ wing dipped in sauce

Home Team BBQ wings

Photo by @hometeambbqcola

Home Team BBQ, 700 Harden St.

  • You have the choice between Family Style Combinations (feeding 10+), Boxed Meals (feeding 20+), or a Build Your Own method of catering for the big game.

Rosewood Dairy Bar, 3003 Rosewood Dr.

  • Order the Tailgate Special + choose between an eight-piece, 15-piece, or 20-piece chicken meal, outfit with a tray of fries, a pint of slaw, and rolls.

Zesto, 504 12th St., West Columbia

  • Grab a Tub Of Chicken — 12 pieces including three breasts, three wings, three thighs, and three legs. Pro tip: You can order the tub of chicken with white meat (seven breasts + five wings.)
