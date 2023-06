Need extra cash to fuel your summer plans? Enter: AllSouth’s $1,000 Giveaway, giving new members a chance to win $1,000 each month this summer.

Here’s how it works:



Open a new Membership Savings account with a new Freedom or Interest Checking account online or at your local AllSouth Monthly drawings will be held June-August, with one winner randomly selected from all eligible entries. Winners receive $1,000.

Maybe you can plan that getaway after all…*

Experience better banking (and enter to win the big prize)