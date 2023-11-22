A local resource for Medicare and health insurance

Need help making decisions about Medicare or health insurance? Enter: Lourie Life & Health, a local, independent agency that aims to put Soda Citizens’ needs first.

The company is on a mission to educate folks on the options available so they can make the best decision for their needs and budget.

“Our clients appreciate working with a local agency who will be there to answer your questions, now and in the future. We can assist you in-person or over the phone, and our service is at no cost,” says President and CEO Joel Lourie.

Lourie has always believed in giving back to his community. Serving in the SC House and Senate, he concentrated on issues that have a meaningful impact on the lives of South Carolinians (such as healthcare, education, and public safety) with a focus on protecting the state’s children and aging population — a mission he works to continue through Lourie Life & Health.

Get your Medicare + health insurance questions answered