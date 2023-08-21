SUBSCRIBE
Business

BOHO Pizza and Brew, a new community restaurant, is coming soon to Lexington.

BOHO Pizza and Brew aims to blend wood-fired pizza with ice cream, beer, wine, and live music for locals to enjoy and will be located near Lexington High School.

August 21, 2023 • 
Samantha Robertson
boho pizza and brew

The inside of BOHO Pizza and Brew during construction. | Photo by BOHO Pizza and Brew

Timeline
What locals can expect

Get ready for a unique dining experience in Lexington as BOHO Pizza and Brew prepares to open at 2514 Augusta Hwy., close to Lexington High School and a bustling shopping center that houses Lowes Foods.

The new community restaurant will be located where Farmer’s Shed used to be and plans to offer:

  • Wood-fired pizza
  • Ice cream
  • Beer
  • Wine
  • Live music
  • Food trucks
  • Outdoor seating

Timeline

When asked when it will be opening on Facebook, BOHO responded it would be in about three to four weeks. Pending several inspections, the restaurant is looking to host soft openings in the middle of Septemeber.

What locals can expect

  • According to its website, it will source its ingredients from local farmers markets, vendors, breweries, and wineries.
  • It will sell desserts in the form of Lana’s Sweet Shoppe, offering handmade ice cream, popsicles, and will feature local bakery items.
  • It will sell packaged meals so you can enjoy wood-fired pizza at home.

The establishment is currently hiring. Apply on its website.

