BOHO Pizza and Brew, a new community restaurant, is coming soon to Lexington.

Get ready for a unique dining experience in Lexington as BOHO Pizza and Brew prepares to open at 2514 Augusta Hwy., close to Lexington High School and a bustling shopping center that houses Lowes Foods.

The new community restaurant will be located where Farmer’s Shed used to be and plans to offer:



Wood-fired pizza

Ice cream

Beer

Wine

Live music

Food trucks

Outdoor seating

Timeline

When asked when it will be opening on Facebook, BOHO responded it would be in about three to four weeks. Pending several inspections, the restaurant is looking to host soft openings in the middle of Septemeber.

What locals can expect

According to its website, it will source its ingredients from local farmers markets, vendors, breweries, and wineries.

It will sell desserts in the form of Lana’s Sweet Shoppe, offering handmade ice cream, popsicles, and will feature local bakery items.

It will sell packaged meals so you can enjoy wood-fired pizza at home.

The establishment is currently hiring. Apply on its website.