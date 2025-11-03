Support Us Button Widget
Business

Can you build a startup in 24 hours?

Startup Sprint returns for a free 24-hour challenge at Boyd Innovation Center where teams build and pitch startup business ideas.

November 3, 2025 • 
David Stringer
Startup Sprint Boyd Innovation Center-9737.jpg

The faces behind the big ideas.

Photo by COLAtoday

Columbia’s entrepreneurs will get another shot at Startup Sprint, returning Friday, Nov. 14 + Saturday, Nov. 15 at the Boyd Innovation Center on Saluda Avenue in Five Points. The free 24-hour event challenges participants to go from idea to pitch as they form teams, develop products, and present concepts with help from mentors and industry experts.

Last year’s sprint drew more than 30 participants who created ideas ranging from AI-powered job tools to health-tech prototypes. This year’s event builds on that momentum, offering more opportunities to collaborate, test ideas, and connect with the local tech-startup community.

The event provides an opportunity to collaborate and learn from local mentors, who offer guidance on what it takes to turn an idea into a business. Register by Saturday, Nov. 9.

