Circa Barber Shop opens a new location in Lexington

With the renovations complete, thanks to Chapin Commercial Construction, another Circa Barber Shop, is now located at 101B E. Main St. in Lexington.

October 24, 2024 • 
Samantha Robertson
Forrest Clonts

Circa Barber Shop, located at 101B E. Main St. in Lexington, next to Craig Reagin Clothiers is now open from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Chapin Commercial Construction completed the renovations in the 2,285 sqft basement + expanded the storage and office space for Craig Reagin Clothiers, which has been open since 2011.

The new space features Circa’s signature aesthetic — think the classic black + white colors, exposed brick, wood accents, and four classic barber chairs.

The owner, Halie Holland, worked as a Circa barber for five years.

“Our clients aren’t just clients; they become friends, part of our community. We get to share in life’s big moments from marriages to new babies and everything in between. Whether you’re celebrating or going through a tough time, our shop is a safe space, where the chair becomes more than just a place for a haircut—it’s ‘hairapy,’ connection and a little light in people’s lives” Holland said.

Other Circa locations around the Midlands are located on Main Street, Forest Drive, and Sumter Street.

