Craft Brew Inc. is uniting the Midlands’ craft beer scene

Peak Drift Brewing Company + Columbia Craft Brewing Company, both prominent craft beer establishments in Cola, have united under the banner of Craft Brew Inc., a new parent company aimed at fortifying the craft beer landscape in the region.

Craft Brew Inc. plans to be a comprehensive solution for craft breweries seeking to expand their production capabilities — think in-house can printing services and having the advantage of a collective brand network.

The collaboration between Peak Drift and Columbia Craft began last year when Peak Drift initiated partner brewing for select Columbia Craft beers at its expansive new production facility.

As Craft Brew Inc. grows its brand portfolio, the distinct identities of each brewery and management team will remain intact. Columbia Craft will continue to operate its taproom at 520 Greene St. in Columbia.