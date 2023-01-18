Peak Drift Brewing Company’s state-of-the-art facility

Yesterday, locals gathered at 3452 North Main St. to see Peak Drift Brewing Company unveil its state-of-the-art production facility during its ribbon-cutting ceremony. The brewery’s leadership team, business leaders, and elected officials spoke about SC’s newest craft beverage company that produces high-quality, award-winning beverages.

Tastings of its inaugural beer and hard seltzers were available after the ceremony along with tours of the brewery. If you didn’t get the chance to stop by here’s what you missed and what’s coming next.

Peak Drift production in the state-of-the-art facility Photo by Lynn Luc and Peak Drift Brewing Company

According to a press release from Peak Drift, the 64,849 sqft brewery will include a ~25,000 sqft production facility. The new facility will come decked out with innovative technology like:



A state-of-the-art packaging system

packaging system Fruit processing equipment for making in-house purées

A deaerated water system, that will allow the brewery to make carbonated drinks

Surface tension technology that will allow the brewery to produce alkaline water and natural cleaning solutions

An onsite lab for testing all products to ensure optimal quality

for testing all products to ensure optimal quality A membrane filtration system to produce hard seltzers and non-alcoholic craft beers

Among the new machinery, Peak Drift will be the second company in the nation to own a $4 million commercial high-volume digital can printer. The printer allows the brewery to print in-house graphics on cans — making them 100% recyclable — and offer digital printing to other breweries in Columbia.

Latest rendering of Peak Drift’s entertainment complex. Rendering provided by Peak Drift Brewing + Lambert Architecture and Construction

The facility will be the behind-the-scenes operation of the brewery, but locals will soon be able to enjoy an entertainment complex including:



Indoor and outdoor dining

Lounge areas

An expansive bar

Games

Sports

A members-only gym

The goal is to have the brewery open before the end of 2023, but if you can’t wait that long, you can taste some Peak Drift brews inside of its micro-brewery located inside Smoked (1643 Main St.) or at other local watering holes.

Want an even deeper dive into the new brewery? Follow along on this tour we took last June to learn more about the history of the brewery and its production capacity.