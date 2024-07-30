Support Us Button Widget
Debunking common lottery myths

July 30, 2024 • 
South Carolina Education Lottery
South Carolina is committed to busting myths about the lottery through their Better U program.

Think you know the SC Lottery? Let’s clear up a few misconceptions:

The lottery makes and keeps all the money.
Actually, lottery dollars are used for prizes and retailer commissions, and proceeds support local educational programs.

Lottery employees and their families are the ones winning and getting rich.
Nope. To keep things fair, employees and their immediate families cannot play the SC Lottery.

Playing more will increase your chances of winning.
No. Your odds stay the same no matter how often you play.

