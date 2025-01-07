How to make a difference in COLA’s small business community

Calling all entrepreneurs: SCORE Midlands is looking for local mentors — and you could be a great fit to join their nationwide network.

Through this free program, volunteer mentors connect with small business owners to help their ideas grow and thrive. They provide empowering guidance and educational opportunities, working directly with budding entrepreneurs to share knowledge and experience. Think: Your advice could help lay the groundwork for someone’s long-term success as they share something new and exciting with our city.

Participating can help you — and your network — grow too. SCORE keeps volunteers up-to-date on the latest business strategies with training and resources. You’ll also meet other accomplished professionals locally and nationally, and have plenty of opportunities to exchange ideas.

Ready to share your expertise, pay it forward, and maybe learn something new?

Apply to be a SCORE mentor