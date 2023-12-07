Sponsored Content
Meet Hickory Top Farm, LS3P Columbia’s latest Design In-Kind project

Since its founding, LS3P has been committed to pro bono work for a broad range of community partners, including over 25 projects in the last two years.

December 7, 2023 • 
LS3PGarcelle Vierra Erdie
Four horses graze in a field.

The Therapeutic Riding Program at Hickory Top Farm helps individuals with unique challenges find their voice, gain confidence, and improve motor skills.

Photos provided by LS3P

Local architecture firm LS3P has teamed up with Hickory Top Farm — a 60-acre farm in Eastover — to design a master plan for the 501(c)3 nonprofit as part of LS3P’s pro bono program, Design In-Kind.

The establishment of Hickory Top Farm will provide new programs for people of all abilities, such as “In the Company of Horses,” a unique wellness program that helps people of all ages understand the value of awareness, slowing down, and being present in the moment. Additional programs include:

  • Therapeutic horsemanship
  • Literacy and Horse — which empowers readers to discover their voice and gain confidence as they engage with their audience: a horse.

LS3P’s plan includes renovations + potential new facilities. Since its founding, LS3P has been committed to pro bono work for a broad range of community partners, ranging in scale from small-scale signage to large affordable housing developments, with each organization in need of design assistance to further their missions.

Explore past Design-In Kind projects

