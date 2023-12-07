Meet Hickory Top Farm, LS3P Columbia’s latest Design In-Kind project

Local architecture firm LS3P has teamed up with Hickory Top Farm — a 60-acre farm in Eastover — to design a master plan for the 501(c)3 nonprofit as part of LS3P’s pro bono program, Design In-Kind.

The establishment of Hickory Top Farm will provide new programs for people of all abilities, such as “In the Company of Horses,” a unique wellness program that helps people of all ages understand the value of awareness, slowing down, and being present in the moment. Additional programs include:



Therapeutic horsemanship

Literacy and Horse — which empowers readers to discover their voice and gain confidence as they engage with their audience: a horse.

LS3P’s plan includes renovations + potential new facilities. Since its founding, LS3P has been committed to pro bono work for a broad range of community partners, ranging in scale from small-scale signage to large affordable housing developments, with each organization in need of design assistance to further their missions.

