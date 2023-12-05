Meet the inaugural class of South Carolina’s 50 Most Influential business leaders, a few of which are from Columbia. These influential leaders collectively contribute to South Carolina’s economic success, showcasing diverse expertise and commitment to the state’s growth.

Get to know a few of Cola’s honorees who help shape SC’s economic landscape:

Bill Ellen | President and CEO, Midlands Authority for Conventions, Sports & Tourism / Experience Columbia SC

Jeff Ruble | Director of Economic Development, Richland County Economic Development

Lou Kennedy | President, CEO, and Owner, Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Mark O’Halla | President & CEO, Prisma Health

Michael Amiridis | President, University of South Carolina

Mike Gula | President/CEO, Columbia Metropolitan Airport

Roslyn Clark Artis | President, Benedict College

Tod Augsburger | President and CEO, Lexington Medical Center

