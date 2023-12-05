Business

Meet the inaugural class of South Carolina’s 50 Most Influential business leaders

Discover the inaugural class of South Carolina’s 50 Most Influential business leaders who have provided insights and contributions while shaping South Carolina’s economic growth.

December 5, 2023 • 
Samantha Robertson
SC State House

SC State House | Photo via @the_wandering_jones

Meet the inaugural class of South Carolina’s 50 Most Influential business leaders, a few of which are from Columbia. These influential leaders collectively contribute to South Carolina’s economic success, showcasing diverse expertise and commitment to the state’s growth.

Get to know a few of Cola’s honorees who help shape SC’s economic landscape:

Bill Ellen | President and CEO, Midlands Authority for Conventions, Sports & Tourism / Experience Columbia SC

Jeff Ruble | Director of Economic Development, Richland County Economic Development

Lou Kennedy | President, CEO, and Owner, Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Mark O’Halla | President & CEO, Prisma Health

Michael Amiridis | President, University of South Carolina

Mike Gula | President/CEO, Columbia Metropolitan Airport

Roslyn Clark Artis | President, Benedict College

Tod Augsburger | President and CEO, Lexington Medical Center

Meet the rest of the 50 honorees.

More from COLAtoday
A watercolor patterned present image with blue florals.
Retail
Gift Guide: Our Editors’ picks for the 2023 holiday season
November 30, 2023
 · 
Sarah Leonhardt
A group photo of the representatives at Lourie Life & Health.
Sponsored
A local resource for Medicare and health insurance
Sponsored by
A boat on the water.
Sponsored
Did you know? 1 in 9 SC jobs are tied to our ports.
Sponsored by
Happy friends having holiday dinner sitting around a table.
Sponsored
4 tips to host a holiday party (without breaking the bank)
Sponsored by