Methodical Coffee flagship store coming to BullStreet District

Methodical Coffee — a Greenville-based coffee roaster and café — has announced its plans to open a new flagship store in the bustling BullStreet District at 2149 Pickens St. by early November 2024. You may be familiar with its beans from Piecewise Coffee, which serves a custom Methodical roast called “The Daily Driver.”

The two-story cafe will serve as a model for future expansions, featuring a coffee bar inspired by its downtown Greenville location , a retail area reminiscent of Stone’s Point , and a food program akin to The Commons .

The 3,400 sqft space will include a covered patio, an upstairs indoor seating area, and a separate room called “the library” for educational sessions and private events. The cafe will also offer Methodical x Bake Room pastries, brunch items, and Methodical-branded merchandise.