Business

Methodical Coffee flagship store coming to BullStreet District

Methodical Coffee announced a new flagship shop in Columbia’s BullStreet District, opening November 2024, featuring a unique blend of community and quality coffee in a 3,400 sqft space.

April 16, 2024 • 
David Stringer
methodicalcoffee_1713277191_3347534166172593428_1329770674.png

Methodical Coffee plans to open its Columbia shop in fall of 2024. | Rendering courtesy of Project Plus Architects

Methodical Coffee — a Greenville-based coffee roaster and café — has announced its plans to open a new flagship store in the bustling BullStreet District at 2149 Pickens St. by early November 2024. You may be familiar with its beans from Piecewise Coffee, which serves a custom Methodical roast called “The Daily Driver.”

The two-story cafe will serve as a model for future expansions, featuring a coffee bar inspired by its downtown Greenville location, a retail area reminiscent of Stone’s Point, and a food program akin to The Commons.

The 3,400 sqft space will include a covered patio, an upstairs indoor seating area, and a separate room called “the library” for educational sessions and private events. The cafe will also offer Methodical x Bake Room pastries, brunch items, and Methodical-branded merchandise.

More from COLAtoday
SM-KentuckyDerby2024-LS-970x545.jpg
Retail
Get derby-ready with Six & Main
April 12, 2024
Several photos of a rental home with marble showers, chandeliers and a decorative fireplace.
Government
New regulations for short-term rentals in Richland County
April 11, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
South Main.png
Business
Is El Vago Mexican Kitchen coming soon to Cola?
April 11, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
An imagine of a hand holding a phone that says "self service ad portal"
Business
We’re already writing about Columbia — why not you, too?
April 10, 2024
 · 
STAFF