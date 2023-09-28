New Brookland Tavern’s building is sold and it’s moving.

Back in August, we reported New Brookland Tavern’s building was for sale. It has been located at 122 State St. in West Columbia since 1976, changing ownership several times.

This week, the long-time music venue shared on its Facebook page that it will be moving to a new location after its lease runs out at the end of the year. The club’s lease ends on December 31, with the final show planned for mid-December.

While the new location has not been disclosed yet, the owners have mentioned that they will announce it at the appropriate time. Despite the move, it will retain its name and continue its annual New Year’s cover show tradition.