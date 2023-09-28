SUBSCRIBE
New Brookland Tavern’s building is sold and it’s moving.

Though New Brookland Tavern hasn’t announced it’s location, the long-time local music venue assures locals it will be keeping its name and plans to have its annual New Year cover show event.

September 28, 2023 • 
Samantha Robertson
New Brookland Tavern

New Brookland Tavern has been hosting concerts since the late 1990s. | Photo by COLAtoday

Back in August, we reported New Brookland Tavern’s building was for sale. It has been located at 122 State St. in West Columbia since 1976, changing ownership several times.

This week, the long-time music venue shared on its Facebook page that it will be moving to a new location after its lease runs out at the end of the year. The club’s lease ends on December 31, with the final show planned for mid-December.

While the new location has not been disclosed yet, the owners have mentioned that they will announce it at the appropriate time. Despite the move, it will retain its name and continue its annual New Year’s cover show tradition.

