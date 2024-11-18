Support Us Button Widget
Business

Richland County approves public-private partnership to boost economic growth

Richland County is transitioning to a public-private partnership (P3) model to boost job growth, attract businesses, and mirror successes like Greenville’s Fluor Field revitalization.

November 18, 2024 • 
David Stringer
Capgemini.jpg

Capgemini opening at BullStreet |

Photo by Molly Harrell; Courtesy BullStreet

Richland County is adopting a new strategy to strengthen the local economy. Councilmembers recently approved transitioning the Richland County Economic Development Office (RCEDO) into a public-private partnership (P3), a model designed to attract businesses, foster private-sector collaboration, and create quality jobs.

Greenville’s success with P3s offers a promising blueprint. The city has become a national model for using these partnerships to drive economic development, revitalizing downtown spaces like Fluor Field, and restoring historic landmarks such as the Westin Poinsett Hotel. Richland County leaders hope to achieve similar success by leveraging private-sector expertise and fostering collaboration with local stakeholders.

“This vote for P3 is our continued commitment to Richland County residents to focus on economic development and making sure jobs are here,” said Richland County Council Chair Jesica Mackey.

The new P3 will officially launch in 2025, with full operation expected by mid-year. A board of directors — comprising County officials, private-sector representatives, and community leaders — will guide the partnership’s efforts to bring high-value industries, like tech, to the region.

Richland County’s Economic Development Office, established in 2011, has already attracted companies like Jushi USA, Scout Motors, and Capgemini. The P3 aims to build on this momentum, focusing on industries that drive growth and sustainability.

More from COLAtoday
Beam Hall-9640.jpg
Real Estate
Be the Broker: Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary campus in Columbia, SC
The 17-acre Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary campus on North Main Street is relocating, offering a unique redevelopment opportunity.
November 18, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Christmas tree lighting Columbia SC
Play
Winter events happening in and around Columbia
Check out winter and holiday-themed events happening in and around Columbia in this seasonal guide.
November 15, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Columbia’s skyline at night. | Photo by Timothy M.
Arts
Introducing our 2024 Picture of the Year contest
Following the success of hundreds of submissions in 2024, we are getting a jump on our 2025 contest.
November 15, 2024
 · 
Ted Bauer
Golden Girls NL version.png
Play
Pack your bags for one of these unique places to stay in and around Columbia
From cottages to treehouses, our area is full of unique places to stay that offer guests a break from traditional motels and hotels.
November 14, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Cayce Announces $2.1 M Gift.png
City
$2 million was donated to the City of Cayce to build a new visitor’s center
The Boyd Foundation gifted the City of Cayce $2.1 million for the building of a new visitor’s center outside of the 12,000 Year History Park.
November 13, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Big Apple-4891.jpg
Culture
Which locations around Columbia deserve a historical marker?
Historical markers are physical signs, plaques, and statues that commemorate a significant place or event. Where would you like to see a historical marker around Columbia?
November 13, 2024
 · 
Jessalin Heins-Nagamoto
Lizard NL version.png
City
Strange sightings in South Carolina
From lizards the size of dogs, a Bigfoot, and dozens of monkeys, here’s what people across South Carolina are claiming to see.
November 12, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
The South Carolina flag
History
History of the South Carolina flag
Most of us probably don’t have our state flags memorized, but it’s worth studying up: Our flag’s design reflects centuries of history.
November 11, 2024
 · 
Dayten Rose
Tree Lighting Vista 1.png
Events
Usher in the holiday season with these 10 local holiday lighting ceremonies around the Midlands
We’ve rounded up 10 local holiday lighting ceremonies to attend that feature warm glows, festive feels, thousands of lights, and family-friendly holiday activities.
November 11, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
A wintry background with snowflakes that reads "COLAtoday's 2024 Gift Guide."
Culture
COLAtoday’s 2024 holiday gift guide: 90+ gifts for everyone on your list
Including gifts for neighbors, foodies, significant others, homebodies, students, and gifts under $20.
November 8, 2024
 · 
Sarah Leonhardt