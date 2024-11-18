Richland County approves public-private partnership to boost economic growth

Richland County is adopting a new strategy to strengthen the local economy. Councilmembers recently approved transitioning the Richland County Economic Development Office (RCEDO) into a public-private partnership (P3), a model designed to attract businesses, foster private-sector collaboration, and create quality jobs.

Greenville’s success with P3s offers a promising blueprint. The city has become a national model for using these partnerships to drive economic development, revitalizing downtown spaces like Fluor Field, and restoring historic landmarks such as the Westin Poinsett Hotel. Richland County leaders hope to achieve similar success by leveraging private-sector expertise and fostering collaboration with local stakeholders.

“This vote for P3 is our continued commitment to Richland County residents to focus on economic development and making sure jobs are here,” said Richland County Council Chair Jesica Mackey.

The new P3 will officially launch in 2025, with full operation expected by mid-year. A board of directors — comprising County officials, private-sector representatives, and community leaders — will guide the partnership’s efforts to bring high-value industries, like tech, to the region.

Richland County’s Economic Development Office, established in 2011, has already attracted companies like Jushi USA, Scout Motors, and Capgemini. The P3 aims to build on this momentum, focusing on industries that drive growth and sustainability.