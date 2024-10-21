👏 This inspiring podcast is celebrating 300 episodes

Did you know? Only 1% of podcasts make it past their 20th episode. That’s why it’s a big deal that “The Growth Project” just hit its 300th episode.

This podcast was launched in 2017 by experts in sport and performance psychology from AMPLOS, and is an inspiring resource for personal + professional growth.

It offers practical advice for everyone from CEOS to athletes, and features interviews with guests like Clemson Tigers’ coach Dabo Swinney, Georgia Bulldogs’ coach Kirby Smart, NYT bestselling author Ryan Holiday, and many more.

