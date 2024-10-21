Support Us Button Widget
👏 This inspiring podcast is celebrating 300 episodes

“The Growth Project” podcast’s main goal is to help people become their best, no matter what challenges come their way.

October 21, 2024 • 
Germaine Foo
An image of Drs. Drew Brannon, Cory Shaffer, and Milt Lowder from AMPLOS.

You can listen to all past and upcoming episodes on the AMPLOS website, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Photo provided by AMPLOS

Did you know? Only 1% of podcasts make it past their 20th episode. That’s why it’s a big deal that “The Growth Project” just hit its 300th episode.

This podcast was launched in 2017 by experts in sport and performance psychology from AMPLOS, and is an inspiring resource for personal + professional growth.

It offers practical advice for everyone from CEOS to athletes, and features interviews with guests like Clemson Tigers’ coach Dabo Swinney, Georgia Bulldogs’ coach Kirby Smart, NYT bestselling author Ryan Holiday, and many more.

Listen to the latest episode

