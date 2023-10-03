SUBSCRIBE
Today is National Manufacturing Day

Observed annually on the first Friday of October, this day is meant to celebrate the industry and inspire those who may be interested in pursuing careers in manufacturing.

October 3, 2023 
Nephron Pharmaceuticals
It’s National Manufacturing Day, and we’re highlighting West Columbia-based company Nephron Pharmaceuticals.

Did you know? National Manufacturing Day, which is recognized annually on the first Friday in October, is meant to inspire the next generation and build the foundation for the manufacturing workforce of the future.

To help shed light on this industry, we’re talking about Nephron Pharmaceuticals, a West Columbia-based company with 26+ years of experience manufacturing high-quality, sterile medications for hospitals and medical facilities across America.

Nephron’s award-winning, 800,000+ sqft facility boasts a completely automated manufacturing, packaging, and distribution process. Here’s how they do it:

  • Blow-fill-seal manufacturing: Nephron’s facility was designed to be a leader in blow-fill-seal (BFS) manufacturing. This technology forms, fills, and seals vials in one continuous process. With BFS technology, Nephron is able to produce one billion doses of generic respiratory and other sterile compounded medications each year.
  • Automated syringe fillers: Nephron uses automated machinery designed to fill and cap syringes. These robotic arms can fill more than 1,000 syringes per hour.
  • Laser-guided vehicles: These unmanned forklifts transport finished medications from Nephron’s manufacturing lines to its warehouse, where an automated packaging system places the vials into cartons for shipping.

Learn more about Nephron and the life-saving medications it produces.

