Travel back in time with the SC Lottery

Did you know? The South Carolina Education Lottery has been around for 23 years — aka, they’ve been old enough to buy a lottery ticket for five years now. After it was established in June 2001, the first four lottery tickets were bought and scratched on Jan. 7, 2002 at 6 a.m.

Since its start, South Carolina students have always won. How? All Lottery game proceeds are used to support local education. Think: Scholarships and grants, K-12 programs, and county libraries.

Winning numbers

Let’s throw it back to a few Lottery milestones and millionaires:



$259.9 million. How much Columbia native Solomon Jackson, Jr. won in the Powerball

100. The number of millionaires the Lottery created between Jan. 2002 and Sept. 2013.

$5 billion. How much the Lottery transferred to support education by June 2018.

132. How many days South Carolina's first Mega Millions

