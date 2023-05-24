Cayce’s community tool shed offers free rentals

The City of Cayce launched a new community Tool Shed offering free equipment rentals to help keep neighborhoods beautiful and well-maintained. With a focus on fostering engagement, being a resource for residents, and reducing annual costs related to overgrown property violations, the tool shed is a helpful solution for a range of community needs.

Here’s how it works: simply reach out to Public Works Administrative Assistant, Susan Law, at 803-205-4434. Borrowed tools are to be cleaned and returned to Cayce City Hall within three to seven days, depending on prior arrangements.

The inventory includes hedge trimmers, lawnmowers, leaf blowers, rakes, shovels, weed eaters, and wheelbarrows among others.