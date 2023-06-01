Celebrate National Donut Day in Columbia

You may have heard that today is National Donut Day, but do you know why? The Salvation Army established National Donut Day in 1938 to honor the “Donut Lassies,” who would make the sweets for front-line soldiers in France during WWI while the soldiers would stock up on essential supplies.

In the Midlands, The Salvation Army is still serving families in need to this day and to celebrate National Donut Day 30 volunteers will be delivering donuts to donors to show its thanks.

In addition to raising funds by ringing the familiar red kettle at Christmas time, donations throughout the year go towards helping families with disaster relief, homelessness prevention, rent + utility assistance, after-school programs, and food pantries.