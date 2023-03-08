SUBSCRIBE
Biz

Celebrating Columbia Chamber’s 2023 Impact Award winners

See who’s been impacting business development around our city.

March 8, 2023 • 
Samantha Robertson
Cambria Hotel

LS3P, along with McCrory Construction, transformed the surface parking lot into an upscale hotel that spurred economic development in the Vista.

Photo provided by LS3P

Table of Contents
🏆 Winners
🙌 Columbia Chamber’s Golden Nail Award recipients

The Columbia Chamber announced the winners of its 2023 Columbia Impact Awards. The annual awards acknowledge local businesses or individuals that work to make Columbia a better place to live, play and do business.

Let’s see how some of these winners have impacted Columbia recently.

🏆 Winners

Ben Arnoldfounder and Chief Executive Officer of Arnold Family Corporation — received The Cathy Novinger Trailblazer Award, which honors individuals who show exemplary leadership in his/her industry and advocate for positive impact business endeavors. You may recognize its work on Cola’s first residential tower in the central business district: The Palms.

Mark Anthony Brewingthe 4th largest brewer in the Us — received the Diversity & Inclusion Award for being a partner that goes above and beyond to create a diverse work environment. The Mark Anthony Brewing is a supply chain management company that invested $400 million in a new facility that created 300 new jobs to increase production of White Claw and Mike’s Hard Lemonade on Shop Road in Columbia.

🙌 Columbia Chamber’s Golden Nail Award recipients

  • LS3P — a multi-disciplinary firm offering architecture, interior, and planning services
  • The Cambria Hotel — opened last year in the heart of the Vista
  • 1813 Main — Cohn Construction + Cason Development Group are redeveloping the old Klondike Building and introducing 1813 Main apartments.
  • 5th & Sloan — An $11 million Rosewood Church Redevelopment project, featuring four buildings, 49 high-end apartments, and a mix of retailers
  • The Palms 1101 — The Palms offers Studio, 1 and 2-bedroom apartments with a rooftop lounge, a business center, a pet spa, and more.
  • WestLawn — Columbia’s first-ever Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT) building, located in the heart of the BullStreet District

The Golden Nail is awarded to businesses for exemplary cosmetic, commercial, or re-purposing contributions to the Midlands.

Click here to see the full list of recipients and more information on the Columbia Chamber.

More from COLAtoday
The Dens Hotel Trundle
Development
Hotel Trundle’s expanding into Cottontown
March 2, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
State House-9690.jpg
Biz
The top industries and employers in the Columbia, SC metro area
December 5, 2022
 · 
David Stringer
COLA-Nephron MFG Day-10.7.22.jpeg
Sponsored
Creators Wanted event in COLA highlights the future of manufacturing
Sponsored by
Rendering of 4West building at dusk.
Sponsored
Be the Broker: Who do you want to see move into the 4West building? 👀
Sponsored by