Summer 2024 weather forecast for Columbia, SC

See what’s in store for Columbia weather over the summer months in the Midlands of South Carolina.

May 28, 2024 • 
David Stringer
Columbia, SC

Sunset over the Soda City. | Photo by @heavensviewaerials

We know the question on your mind, Columbians — when’s it going to get hot again? Thanks to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center, we know what temperatures and precipitation trends to expect in Columbia for June, July, and August.

While exact weather conditions typically can’t be predicted more than a week in advance, here’s a seasonal outlook to help you prepare for what summer will bring.

Reminder: The first day of summer is on Thursday, June 20.

off01_temp.gif

It looks like Cola will have another “famously hot” summer. | Graphic via NOAA.gov

Temperature

Think hot. This summer, Columbia has a 40-50% chance of temperatures being higher than normal.

Precipitation

Expect slightly more precipitation. Cola has a 40-50% chance of seeing below higher than average rainfall amounts this summer.

June

Typically in Columbia, June’s temperatures fluctuate between an average low of 70.7° and an average high of 88.3°, but expect to see more of those near-90° days this year.

Pro tip: June has an average daily maximum UV index of 7, so don’t slack on the sunscreen.

July

Historically, the month of July is the hottest month of the year. The average high temperature is 91.6° and the average low temperature is 73.8°. But, let’s talk about what it feels like. In July, the average heat index is 109.4°.

August

On average, temperatures in August are very similar to July. The average high is 90.1° and the average low temperature is 72.5°. Don’t worry, by this time, fall is just around the corner.

Make the most of the warm sunny days.

There’s no shortage of things to do in Columbia this summer. Below are just a few of the events our team is eyeing.

Chappell Roan - The Midway Princess Tour | Thursday, June 13 | 8 p.m. | The Township Auditorium
Don’t miss Chappell Roan on “The Midway Princess” tour. Fun fact: $1 from each ticket will support For The Gworls’ mission to assist Black transgender individuals with rent, gender-affirming surgeries, medical expenses, and travel assistance.

4th of July Celebration on Lake Murray | Saturday, June 29 | ~9:30 p.m. | Spence Island and Dreher Island
View one of the state’s largest fireworks displays beginning at 9:30 p.m. Pro tip: The fireworks show is synchronized to music when you turn your radio to B106.7. Note: The boat parade will not take place this year due to construction.

Lexington County Peach Festival | Thursday, July 4 | 9 a.m.-9:15 p.m. | Gilbert
This yearly event offers a blend of festivities, including a lively parade, mouthwatering peaches, a fireworks display, and more.

Rivals in Red: Manchester United vs Liverpool F.C. | Saturday, Aug. 3 | Williams-Brice Stadium, 1125 George Rogers Blvd., Columbia
Get ready for an epic showdown as two Premier League titans clash in the United States inside Williams-Brice Stadium

Hootie & the Blowfish | Thursday, Aug. 29-Friday, Aug. 30 | 7 p.m. | Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St., Columbia
Get ready to groove with Hootie & the Blowfish on their “Summer Camp with Trucks” tour, featuring the band’s timeless hits and tunes from touring companions Collective Soul and Edwin McCain.

