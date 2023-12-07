A guide to the best giftable experiences in Columbia

We love to think our presents will be up on the mantelpiece forever. But let’s face it: some things are destined to add to our closet clutter.

Let’s switch things up. Instead of gifting a material item, why not gift a loved one an experience? Sometimes, these gifts can keep on giving throughout the year, so every time your friend or loved one has their ticket scanned at the gate of a Columbia Fireflies game, they think fondly of you.

To help you level up your gift-giving game this holiday season, check out our curated list of giftable experiences.

CAE’s technology updates allow travelers to fly with ease. | Photo provided by Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE)

For the adventurer:



Your bike-friendly friends (or college students) would be spoked to receive a Cola Town Bike Collective membership

Support conservation and give the gift of free admission, guest passes, discounts, and more when you buy a family in your life a Riverbanks Zoo membership

Plane tickets are always a great gift idea. Fly out of the Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE)

Give pottery a whirl at State of the Art Gallery and Pottery Studio. | Photo via @stateoftheartsc

For the artist:



The Fort Jackson Golf Club is open seven days a week. |Photo via Fort Jackson Golf Club

For the sports fanatic:



Give the gift that keeps giving to the whole family when you purchase season tickets to see Columbia Fireflies games

Calling all Gamecocks — Buy a set of tickets or season tickets

Gift a round of golf at their favorite local course. Not sure which course would be the best fit? Take a look at these 22 golf courses in Cola

Give the gift of local history while supporting conservation this holiday season. | Photo by COLAtoday team

For the lifelong student:



Know any history buffs? Snag them a Historic Columbia membership

The gift of a Richland Library card is priceless no, really, it's free if you're a Richland County resident or property owner. If you live in a neighboring county and want to purchase a nonresident library card

Give the SC State Museum family membership to family members with younger kids — featuring free or discounted tickets to shows at the planetarium and more.

Secure you and your bestie tickets to next year’s Columbia Food and Wine Festival. | Photo provided by Columbia Food and Wine Festival

For the social butterfly

