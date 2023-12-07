COLAtoday City Guide Play Banner
A guide to the best giftable experiences in Columbia

Let’s try something new. Instead of gifting someone a material item, allow them to unwrap the best giftable experiences in Columbia.

December 7, 2023 • 
Samantha Robertson
Historic Columbia

You and your loved ones can root root root for the home team all year long when you gift your sports fan season tickets. | Photo provided by Segra Park.

We love to think our presents will be up on the mantelpiece forever. But let’s face it: some things are destined to add to our closet clutter.

Let’s switch things up. Instead of gifting a material item, why not gift a loved one an experience? Sometimes, these gifts can keep on giving throughout the year, so every time your friend or loved one has their ticket scanned at the gate of a Columbia Fireflies game, they think fondly of you.

To help you level up your gift-giving game this holiday season, check out our curated list of giftable experiences.

ticketing system at Columbia Metropolitan Airport

CAE’s technology updates allow travelers to fly with ease. | Photo provided by Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE)

For the adventurer:

  • Your bike-friendly friends (or college students) would be spoked to receive a Cola Town Bike Collective membership so they can peddle around the Soda City with local swag and a fresh tune-up.
  • Support conservation and give the gift of free admission, guest passes, discounts, and more when you buy a family in your life a Riverbanks Zoo membership.
  • Plane tickets are always a great gift idea. Fly out of the Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) to create memories in your bucket list destination.
A widely grinning person sits before a completed bowl on a pottery wheel, hands wet with clay.

Give pottery a whirl at State of the Art Gallery and Pottery Studio. | Photo via @stateoftheartsc

For the artist:

Golfers mill about and swing at Fort Jackson Golf Club

The Fort Jackson Golf Club is open seven days a week. |Photo via Fort Jackson Golf Club

For the sports fanatic:

  • Give the gift that keeps giving to the whole family when you purchase season tickets to see Columbia Fireflies games — offered for half, partial, or full season.
  • Calling all Gamecocks — Buy a set of tickets or season tickets for any of USC’s sports offerings.
  • Gift a round of golf at their favorite local course. Not sure which course would be the best fit? Take a look at these 22 golf courses in Cola.
Historic Columbia

Give the gift of local history while supporting conservation this holiday season. | Photo by COLAtoday team

For the lifelong student:

  • Know any history buffs? Snag them a Historic Columbia membership. Choose between several membership options to receive discounts on events, free house tours, and special access to behind-the-scenes tours.
  • The gift of a Richland Library card is pricelessno, really, it’s free if you’re a Richland County resident or property owner. If you live in a neighboring county and want to purchase a nonresident library card, apply online, in person, or call.
  • Give the SC State Museum family membership to family members with younger kids — featuring free or discounted tickets to shows at the planetarium and more.
inner on the green 2.jpeg

Secure you and your bestie tickets to next year’s Columbia Food and Wine Festival. | Photo provided by Columbia Food and Wine Festival

For the social butterfly

  • It’s never too early to think about festivals — get you and your wine-loving bestie tickets to the Columbia Food and Wine Festival, happening Wednesday, April 24 through Sunday, April 28. If beer and live music is their preferred combo, snag tickets to the St. Pat’s in Five Points festival happening on Saturday, March 16.
  • Have a night out, get dressed up, and buy the Broadway, music-lover in your life tickets to see Hamilton at the Koger Center, happening Tuesday, Feb. 27 through Sunday, March 10.
  • Time is money, so gift your busy bee friend more time when signing up for a new Lowes Foods To Go membership. Simply shop online, select a pickup time, and place your order.
