A chance to support Black Philanthropy Month

July 31, 2023 • 
Central Carolina Community Foundation
This year’s theme, “Love in Action,” focuses attention on the root meaning of philanthropy as love for all humanity.

Did you know? Black Philanthropy Month (BPM) is observed every August. The goal of this global celebration is to elevate African-descent giving and funding equity.

To support this effort, Central Carolina Community Foundation and its African American Philanthropy Committee are awarding up to $12,000 in prizes to eligible Black-led and Black-benefiting nonprofits.

Donors can use the Midlands Gives year-round platform to contribute to 160+ local nonprofits to support BPM and Give 8/28 (which builds on the momentum of BPM with one concentrated day of giving).

Join the celebration by giving