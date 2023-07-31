A chance to support Black Philanthropy Month

Did you know? Black Philanthropy Month (BPM) is observed every August. The goal of this global celebration is to elevate African-descent giving and funding equity.

To support this effort, Central Carolina Community Foundation and its African American Philanthropy Committee are awarding up to $12,000 in prizes to eligible Black-led and Black-benefiting nonprofits.

Donors can use the Midlands Gives year-round platform to contribute to 160+ local nonprofits to support BPM and Give 8/28 (which builds on the momentum of BPM with one concentrated day of giving).

Join the celebration by giving