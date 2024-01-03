Answered: Free and low cost events for older adults

“Being a senior and retired person, I rely on my city newsletter for information on things to do. It is very important for mental and physical health for seniors to remain active and socially engaged. It would be nice to occasionally have some emphasis on activities for that demographic. Things that are free or low cost, easily accessed, and of interest to seniors.” — Jean A.

Thanks for writing in, Jean. A few events that are a great fit for your search come to mind. We’ll be sure to keep including these types of events in our newsletter, but for now, here are three upcoming events that may fit the bill.

