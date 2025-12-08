Brookland Commons’ historic kilns and the legacy of the Guignards

Nestled on the west side of the river, the Guignard Kilns are more than just a striking sight from the Blossom Street Bridge — they’re a cornerstone of Columbia’s history.

Built during the Reconstruction Era, these kilns were operated by the Guignard family, who used local clay from the three rivers to help rebuild the city after the Civil War. Today, they stand as a testament to resilience, craftsmanship, and the role local industry played in shaping the city’s character.

Whether you’re a history enthusiast or just looking for a scenic stroll, the area around the kilns invites exploration. Walking nearby, you can imagine the bustling activity of the kilns in their heyday and appreciate the legacy left behind by the Guignards.

Explore the history that shaped Brookland Commons and discover a landmark that’s been part of Columbia’s story for generations.

Learn more about Brookland Commons