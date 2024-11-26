Celebrating Small Business Saturday in Columbia

Small Business Saturday, an initiative dedicated to celebrating and supporting small and locally-owned businesses + the impact they have in our communities, is on Saturday, Nov. 30.

The day falls between two of the biggest shopping days of the year — Black Friday and Cyber Monday — and has become an annual shopping tradition for many since its establishment by American Express in 2010.

If you’re looking to join in on the festivities this year, check out our list of some of City Editor Sam + City Editor David’s favorite small businesses in town — and some extra suggestions from our followers.

Papa Jazz Record Shoppe | Vinyl record collectors fly in from all over the world to flip through its used record collection. The longtime Five Points business is back open in its original Greene Street spot after a recent renovation.

Immaculate Consumption | Stop in for lunch at this spot directly behind the State House for some of the best sandwiches in town and City Editor David’s favorite pasta salad. Pro tip: get there early for the Rox Chix before it sells out.

Break Point Cola | City Editor David here — I recently purchased a new tennis racket here and it’s become my go-to spot for all my tennis needs. The shop has you covered for anything pickleball-related as well.

Loose Lucy’s | Cola’s favorite mom-and-pop hippie shop has been around since 1992 selling goods to decorate a dorm room, grab a tie-dye T, or snag some incense.

Indah Coffee Co. | City Editor David loves starting his day off with an iced coffee from this Cottontown coffee shop and roastery. Pro tip: Stop by during the Uptown Columbia Holiday Hop for drink specials and a marshmallow roast.

All Good Books | Order a book from the local bookstore, stock up, and get ahead on your 2025 reading tbr (to be read) list. City Editor Sam here — you can order items online, pick them up in-store (my personal favorite option because I love walking around bookstores), or deliver books to your house.

St. Pat’s in Five Points | The annual festival will return on Saturday, March 15 + you can grab half-off tickets for $15 (regularly $30) at midnight on Black Friday, Nov. 29. The sale will run until 11:59 p.m. on Cyber Monday, Dec. 2. Pro tip: you can also grab a discounted rate for the Get to the Green race.

Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) | City Editor Sam here — ok hear me out — experiences are a very fun gift and plane tickets can be a higher ticket item, but think of the memories that await you. Fly out of the Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) to get away and check things off your bucket list.

Looking for more spots for your shopping spree? Check out these small businesses our followers love:



Want to share some more small business love? Make sure to tag your favorite local businesses in the comments of our post.

Reminder: Shopping + supporting small isn’t limited to just this day — we love l etting our local businesses shine all year long in our collection of City Guides.

Plus, don’t forget to check out this full list of local businesses our readers voted as COLAtoday’s Best winners this year.