Columbia’s favorite art party returns

Arts & Draughts is back at the Columbia Museum of Art — and this time, it’s bigger, bolder, and hosted for the very first time by the fabulous Patti O’Furniture.

The beloved after-hours event brings together art lovers, music fans, and night-out seekers for a one-of-a-kind experience. Ages 18+ only.



Live music, DJs, and comedy

Haring-inspired art activities — print pulling, body painting, DIY wheatpastes

Tours of the Haring galleries led by Patti O’Furniture

Food, drinks, dancing, and photo ops galore

Don’t miss this unforgettable night.

