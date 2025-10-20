Discover local creativity at the Sesqui Artisan’s Market

Mark your calendars, COLA — the Sesqui Artisan’s Market is back on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, at Sesquicentennial State Park. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., you can stroll through a full day of art, live music, and delicious food surrounded by the beauty of fall in the Midlands.

Shop local, find something special

Meet talented local makers and explore handcrafted ceramics, jewelry, paintings, photography, and more. Whether you’re hunting for a unique gift or just love discovering new artists, this juried showcase is the perfect way to support local creativity.

Fall fun for all ages

Grab a bite from local food vendors, enjoy live performances, and soak up the crisp autumn air. It’s a family-friendly, all-ages event—so bring your friends, your kids, or even your dog for a laid-back day outdoors.

Free admission, local vibes

Admission is free with park entry, so come celebrate Columbia’s creative spirit and spend the day surrounded by art, music, and community.

See you at Sesqui