Discover your retirement style at Brookland Commons

Retirement is more than a phase — it’s a chance to lean fully into the lifestyle you love. Whether you’re chasing adventures or soaking up wellness, there’s a style for everyone. Which one feels most like you?



World wanderer : Passport ready, you’re already planning the next trip before the last one ends.

: Passport ready, you’re already planning the next trip before the last one ends. Wellness warrior : Yoga mat in hand, you thrive on nourishing body and mind.

: Yoga mat in hand, you thrive on nourishing body and mind. Hobby hero : From painting to gardening, you dive headfirst into your passions.

: From painting to gardening, you dive headfirst into your passions. Altruistic avenger : Volunteering and giving back fuel your purpose.

: Volunteering and giving back fuel your purpose. Luxury lounger: Think spa days, fine dining, and unapologetic relaxation.

Are you all in on one style, or a mix of many? See how your retirement personality fits into a community like Brookland Commons.

Learn more about the community