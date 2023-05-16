Five Finds at Soda City Market in Columbia, SC

Every Saturday morning ~150 vendors and ~5,000 visitors line four blocks of the Capital City’s Main Street, rain or shine, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. With each visit, you’ll see dozens of dogs on leashes, families with strollers, and the sounds of performers ringing through the streets.

What started as an event with six vendors in the fall of 2005, has turned into a launching point for local businesses to go from a tent to a brick- and -mortar location.

Let’s take a quick look at five things you’ll find at Soda City today.

Ethnic Food

Prepare for a culinary journey around the world and grab a bite from Pupuseria Sandrita Salvadoreña, Street Thai Food, or spice up your life with crispy samosas from Indian Palace.

Local Flavor

The market is a celebration of all things local, and that includes hot sauce from Meet Your Creamator. If it’s a local rub or seasoning you’re in search of, look no further than Bub ‘N Mutha’s to sprinkle on everything from popcorn to seafood.

Plants and Flowers

Whether you’re looking for a baby cactus or succulent from Susan’s Succulents and Cacti or want to brighten up your home with a fresh bouquet from Floral and Hardy or LadyBug Flowers, Soda City Market has you covered.

Produce

Bring your tote and load it up with the season’s fresh local fruits and vegetables straight from the source from vendors like Gruber Farm and Tom’s Creek Family Farms.

Vintage Clothes

Search for vintage finds from Head Trauma Vintage, Pannerpete, and Super Thrifty that work to rediscover clothing trends and support sustainable fashion.

Soda City Market is a microcosm of Columbia — a melting pot of cultures, a hub of local creativity, and a welcoming community experience that’s worth adding into your weekend routine.

