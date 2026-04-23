Fore the fun: A golf + music weekend teeing off in Columbia

Columbia is set for a standout spring weekend as the Colonial Life Charity Classic takes place May 14–17 at Woodcreek Golf Club.

As part of the Korn Ferry Tour, the event brings rising golf talent and competitive play to the Midlands in a relaxed, festival-like setting.



Watch rising stars compete on their path toward the PGA TOUR

Enjoy live concerts from Prettier Than Matt, The Root Doctors, and Larry Fleet included with admission

Take advantage of free entry for kids, students, and military

Learn more + snag tickets