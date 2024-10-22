Hear from our readers: What are the best and worst things about Columbia, SC?

What are the best and worst things about Columbia? Let’s play a game — kind of. This article requires some participation and we’d like for our readers + followers to add their two cents to bring this all together. For those who claim to be fairly opinionated or have some passionate thoughts about our city — this will be a breeze.

We call it: Best + Worst

Playing is easy. Simply share what you love most about Columbia. What are the best things about it? You know; the items that make it on your pro list for Cola.

Then, you’ll share what you dislike the most about Columbia. What are the worst things about it? You guessed it — your con list items for Cola.

Finally, share your suggestions for fixing the worst things about Columbia. Psst, this will be more fun if you share practical things that would initiate real change.

Note: for us to share your responses, you need to enter at least one thing in each category. We’re looking for balanced feedback about our city and aren’t interested in reading a laundry list of only positive or negative things about Columbia. If we see something really solutions-oriented, we may even forward it to city decision-makers or those with the power to elicit change.

Ready to share your bests and worsts for Columbia? Take our survey + we may share your responses in an upcoming newsletter.