Here’s how you can give back on Give 8/28

Get ready to give back, Cola. Today is Give 8/28, a day dedicated to uplifting Black-led and Black-benefiting nonprofits.

Donors can use the Midlands Gives year-round platform to contribute to 160+ local nonprofits on Give 8/28 — and the rest of August for Black Philanthropy Month.

To support this effort, Central Carolina Community Foundation, its African American Philanthropy Committee, and In Good Company partners are awarding up to $15,000 in prizes to eligible organizations through the Midlands Gives website.

Let’s get giving