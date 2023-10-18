COLA Holiday Picks: Southeastern Esthetics Institute

This season, we’re helping you shop for all your holiday gifting and hosting needs by highlighting local businesses, like Southeastern Esthetics Institute.
Southeastern Esthetics Institute provides its students with the most modern business knowledge and business ownership assistance for its graduates, as well as in-depth science knowledge and well-rounded clinical care education that sets its students apart.
Here are our top Holiday Picks from the brand:
- Massage Therapy Program — learn how to apply massage techniques to treat soft tissue injuries, chronic pain and myofascial injury, and structural and postural distortions
- Nail Technology Program — the primary focus of this curriculum is sanitation, infection control, ingredient knowledge, and science-based understanding
- Esthetics Licensure Course — learn from industry experts and perfect your skills as you work with real clients