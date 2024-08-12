Support Us Button Widget
Sponsored Content
City

How 2 local institutions are addressing SC’s nursing shortage

The innovative partnership between USC’s College of Nursing and Lexington Medical Center will allow the university to train more nurses + address the state’s mounting health care provider needs.

August 12, 2024 • 
Anne WeberLexington Medical Center
Sponsored by
COLA_Lexington Medical Center-August 2024.gif

USC’s new nursing building broke ground at 150 Sunset Ct., West Columbia in February 2023.

Photos provided by Lexington Medical Center

It’s no secret that registered nurses are crucial to health care. But what you may not know is that they’re in short supply — especially in South Carolina. Why? An aging population, expansive roles for nurses, and high turnover made worse by pandemic burnout, among other reasons.

“South Carolina is projected to have the fourth highest nursing shortage in the country by 2030,” Lexington Medical Center’s vice president and chief nursing officer Melissa Taylor, RN, MSN, NE-A, BC, said.

That’s why the University of South Carolina College of Nursing recently expanded. Its new building, located on the main campus of Lexington Medical Center, officially opened yesterday, Aug. 12. It will welcome its first students for class on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

The exterior of the new nursing building.

USC students are consistently in the top 1% in the US for their pass rate on the National Council Licensure Examinations for Registered Nurses.

Rendering provided by Lexington Medical Center

More nurses in the Midlands

The 50,000-sqft state-of-the-art nursing simulation center and teaching spaces will provide clinical training for USC’s growing nursing student population, including:

  • Third- and fourth-year nursing bachelor’s students
  • Master’s program students
  • Health sciences interprofessional education program students

With the facility’s proximity to the hospital, students will have a wider range of interprofessional education training and more opportunities for clinical immersion.
South Carolina residents will directly benefit from the expansion. With the new space at Lexington Medical Center, USC will be able to grow its graduation numbers from 220 to 400 nurses per year — an 80% increase annually — to help solve the Palmetto State’s nursing shortage.

“We’re excited about the impact of this partnership, which will grow the pipeline of skilled nurses for our organization and the state + give qualified individuals more opportunity to enter the nursing profession,” Taylor said.

Psst... this is just one way Lexington Medical Center is improving health care in our community.

More on Lexington Medical Center’s impact

More from COLAtoday
Five Points-8824.jpg
Business
Six new businesses coming soon to Five Points
From cheesesteaks to seasonal plants, here are six new businesses coming soon to the Five Points District.
August 12, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Icon on Taylor.jpeg
Education
Back to school shopping in Columbia and where to shop to spoil your teachers
While you’re back to school shopping for the kiddos, don’t forget to grab a gift or a little something special for your teachers.
August 9, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Verve Blossom and Huger.jpeg
Development
New apartments on Columbia’s horizon
Columbia is adding over 2,000 new apartment units to meet growing demand and alleviate housing shortages.
August 8, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Apple picking Columbia
Travel and Outdoors
Here is where to pick apples within driving distance of Columbia
Take a road trip with the family and head to one of these regional U-pick apple farms; all within three hours of the Captial City.
August 8, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Moxy-4571.jpg
Development
Columbia’s hospitality market growth by numbers
Columbia has five hotels with a total occunpancy of 570 rooms in the works to open by fall 2025.
August 6, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
IMG_0098.JPG
Live
Where to find lunch for $10 or less in Columbia
Ready for your lunch break? Check out these 17 lunches from subs to fries and a shake.
August 6, 2024
 · 
Laura Hackett
storm.png
Tropical Storm Debby: what you need to know and how to prepare
Heavy rainfall and wind gusts are likely to the biggest Tropical Storm Debby threat to the Midlands. Here’s what you need to know.
August 5, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Scenes from the Planetarium's construction + grand opening.
The South Carolina State Museum is celebrating 10 years of immersive and interactive experiences.
Since the summer of 2014, community members have enjoyed immersive, educational experiences inside the planetarium’s 55ft digital dome, 4D, and more.
August 5, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Historic Cola-8833.jpg
Events
Historic Columbia’s August events
From flower cutting classes to a walking tour of the Vista, learn about Columbia’s history through these August events.
August 2, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Friarsgate Skatepark
New sports at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Soda City style
Learn how to participate in these new olympic sports at several locations around the Soda City.
August 2, 2024
 · 
Monica Garske