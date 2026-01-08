How to get free trees to replace those stinky Bradford Pears

In no time, spring will be in the air, and with it, the stench of the notorious Bradford Pear Trees. It’s been illegal to sell or trade the trees since 2024, but it’s not illegal to have them on your property if they were previously planted. However, wildlife experts still encourage their removal.

The “Bradford Pear Bounty” is here to help. Clemson University and the SC Forestry Commission teamed up to give you up to five free trees in exchange for the removal of your Bradford Pears.

Here’s how it works:



Register online

Have your trees removed

Take a photo of yourself with the cut down tree(s). “A selfie, if you will,” Clemson requests.

Bring your photo(s) to 2404 Main St. (Formerly Pelican Snoballs) on Saturday, March 14 from 8 to 11 a.m. to exchange for a replacement tree.

Pro tip: The experts at Clemson say Bradford Pear wood is great for firewood.