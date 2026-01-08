City

How to get free trees to replace those stinky Bradford Pears


For every Bradford Pear you remove from your property, Clemson and the Forestry Commission will give you a free replacement, but only while supplies last.

January 8, 2026 • 
Danielle JohnsonDavid Stringer
A close up of the white blossoms of the Bradford pear tree.

This tree is beautiful, but the smell doesn’t match. | Photo by David Ohmer from wikimedia.

In no time, spring will be in the air, and with it, the stench of the notorious Bradford Pear Trees. It’s been illegal to sell or trade the trees since 2024, but it’s not illegal to have them on your property if they were previously planted. However, wildlife experts still encourage their removal.

The “Bradford Pear Bounty” is here to help. Clemson University and the SC Forestry Commission teamed up to give you up to five free trees in exchange for the removal of your Bradford Pears.

Here’s how it works:

  • Register online
  • Have your trees removed
  • Take a photo of yourself with the cut down tree(s). “A selfie, if you will,” Clemson requests.
  • Bring your photo(s) to 2404 Main St. (Formerly Pelican Snoballs) on Saturday, March 14 from 8 to 11 a.m. to exchange for a replacement tree.

Pro tip: The experts at Clemson say Bradford Pear wood is great for firewood.

