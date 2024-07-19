Support Us Button Widget
How to get involved during Black Philanthropy Month

July 19, 2024 • 
Central Carolina Community Foundation
Two people pose for a picture at a Central Carolina Community Foundation giving event.

Black Philanthropy Month is all about celebrating giving to and by African-descent communities.

Photo provided by Central Carolina Community Foundation

August marks Black Philanthropy Month (BPM), a global movement celebrating African-descent giving and funding equity.

To inspire generosity while supporting 190+ local Black-led nonprofits, Central Carolina Community Foundation’s African American Philanthropy Committee is awarding $10,000 in prizes to eligible nonprofits.

The Foundation is doing their part to promote a more inclusive philanthropic landscape. Want to join the movement? You can choose from more than 600 nonprofits on the Midlands Gives platform.

