How to get involved during Black Philanthropy Month

August marks Black Philanthropy Month (BPM), a global movement celebrating African-descent giving and funding equity.

To inspire generosity while supporting 190+ local Black-led nonprofits, Central Carolina Community Foundation’s African American Philanthropy Committee is awarding $10,000 in prizes to eligible nonprofits.

The Foundation is doing their part to promote a more inclusive philanthropic landscape. Want to join the movement? You can choose from more than 600 nonprofits on the Midlands Gives platform.

Celebrate the spirit of giving