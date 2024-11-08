Support Us Button Widget
City

🎁 How to plan your year-end giving

November 8, 2024 • 
Germaine Foo
Sponsored by
An image of a stocking on a Christmas tree.

Thinking about your year-end giving? Let Central Carolina Community Foundation guide you through the process.

Photo provided by Central Carolina Community Foundation

‘Tis the season for giving, and Central Carolina Community Foundation (CCCF) has some tips to help you make the most of your donations:

  • Give now, decide later: Open a donor-advised fund while you choose your favorite nonprofits
  • Combine gifts: Bundle several years of contributions for a larger standard deduction
  • Plan for tomorrow: Set up a fund in your estate plans to support causes you care about
  • And more

Psst… CCCF can help you create a plan to maximize your giving impact + tax benefits.

Plan your year-end giving

