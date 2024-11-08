🎁 How to plan your year-end giving

‘Tis the season for giving, and Central Carolina Community Foundation (CCCF) has some tips to help you make the most of your donations:



Give now, decide later: Open a donor-advised fund while you choose your favorite nonprofits

Combine gifts: Bundle several years of contributions for a larger standard deduction

Plan for tomorrow: Set up a fund in your estate plans to support causes you care about

And more

Psst… CCCF can help you create a plan to maximize your giving impact + tax benefits.

Plan your year-end giving