How you can help United Way change young lives

Did you know? United Way of the Midlands is making a big impact through Young Men United (YMU), a program that’s part of its larger Campaign for Good.

Launched in 2023, YMU provides high school students with mentorship, life skills, and academic support, helping young men like Tylige Scott, a freshman at South Carolina State University, reach their full potential.

For Tylige, the program has been life-changing. “It’s helped me become a better leader and role model,” he said. With guidance from YMU, Tylige is overcoming challenges and setting a powerful example for his peers.

Today, Dec. 3 is Giving Tuesday, and you can help make a difference by donating to the Campaign For Good to support students like Tylige. Every contribution furthers United Way’s mission to break down barriers and empower young people to achieve their goals.

