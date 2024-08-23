Support Us Button Widget
City

How $20 million could help address some of the Midlands’ largest challenges

United Way of the Midlands is using a once-in-a-generation gift to create lasting change in Soda City.

August 23, 2024 • 
Bethany OsbornUnited Way of the Midlands
A group of three people posing for a picture wearing Live United t-shirts

United Way of the Midlands has dozens of ongoing volunteer opportunities within the community.

Photo provided by United Way of the Midlands

When United Way of the Midlands learned it was selected to receive a $10 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, one feeling resonated most with the team: A once-in-a-generation gift requires a once-in-a-generation investment back into the community.

After conducting research and gathering feedback from friends, family, donors, volunteers, and the community, United Way is ready to share how it will use the historic donation — and how it plans to raise another $10 million.

Meet Campaign for Good

Campaign for Good is a strategic blueprint designed to address large-scale challenges in areas that will create generational change throughout the Midlands.

United Way plans to implement solutions in the following six categories:

  • Education: Build upon existing literacy programs like the Midlands Reading Consortium, while adding opportunities for STEM and social-emotional learning programs to increase graduation rates and help close the educational achievement gap
  • Workforce: Develop a strong workforce to replace retiring and aging workers within the community by creating pathways to economic opportunity for youth, including programs like Young Men United
  • Economy: Improve housing and income stability through workforce skill development to help families permanently exit cycles of poverty
  • Affordable housing: Increase local capacity and develop new, innovative housing initiatives that address the needs of constituencies like teachers, seniors, and low-income or first-time buyers
  • Community: Provide opportunities for greater connection and caring across the Midlands by increasing volunteer opportunities and expanding 211, United Way’s free 24/7 hotline and online database for community resources
  • Healthcare: Continue to provide and expand access to free dental and eye care to uninsured patients through WellPartners

Through Campaign for Good, United Way is looking to the community to help match Scott’s donation by raising an additional $10 million to invest into these projects.

Bonus: Donate your time by participating in one of United Way’s many volunteer opportunities.

See the full blueprint + get involved

