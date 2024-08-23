How $20 million could help address some of the Midlands’ largest challenges

When United Way of the Midlands learned it was selected to receive a $10 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, one feeling resonated most with the team: A once-in-a-generation gift requires a once-in-a-generation investment back into the community.

After conducting research and gathering feedback from friends, family, donors, volunteers, and the community, United Way is ready to share how it will use the historic donation — and how it plans to raise another $10 million.

Meet Campaign for Good

Campaign for Good is a strategic blueprint designed to address large-scale challenges in areas that will create generational change throughout the Midlands.

United Way plans to implement solutions in the following six categories:



Education: Build upon existing literacy programs like the Midlands Reading Consortium

Workforce: Develop a strong workforce to replace retiring and aging workers within the community by creating pathways to economic opportunity for youth, including programs like Young Men United

Economy: Improve housing and income stability through workforce skill development to help families permanently exit cycles of poverty

Affordable housing: Increase local capacity and develop new, innovative housing initiatives that address the needs of constituencies like teachers, seniors, and low-income or first-time buyers

Community: Provide opportunities for greater connection and caring across the Midlands by increasing volunteer opportunities and expanding 211, United Way's free 24/7 hotline and online database for community resources

Healthcare: Continue to provide and expand access to free dental and eye care to uninsured patients through WellPartners

Through Campaign for Good, United Way is looking to the community to help match Scott’s donation by raising an additional $10 million to invest into these projects.

Bonus: Donate your time by participating in one of United Way’s many volunteer opportunities.

See the full blueprint + get involved